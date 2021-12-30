I’m a self-admitted bad parent, and mothers don’t want to be friends with me because I’m not afraid to tell their kids what I really think.

On the one hand, mom friends can be a great source of support; after all, no one knows the ups and downs of modern motherhood better than other parents.

On the other hand, they may be the first to pass judgment on your parenting decisions.

Meagan Stewart, on the other hand, is not ashamed of the fact that she doesn’t have many close female friends who are mothers.

Meagan joked about being a member of the “bad mom club” on her TikTok account earlier this month.

The mother detailed all of the things she does that irritate other parents in a viral video.

While many parents like to put a time limit on how long their children can use their devices, Meagan doesn’t have any hard and fast rules when it comes to technology.

“The reasons I don’t have many’mom friends,” she wrote.

“I don’t have any restrictions on how much time I spend in front of the screen.”

Furthermore, when it comes to scolding her children, Meagan does not mince words – and has been known to do so with other people’s kids as well.

“If my kid is acting like an a*****, I’m going to tell ’em!” she continued.

“I’m going to tell your kid, too!”

While some parents use their travel cups for coffee on the go, Meagan says she uses hers for something a little more substantial.

“If you see me with my tumbler, there’s most likely alcohol in there,” she joked.

Other parents, unsurprisingly, could relate to Meagan’s video.

“Found my new bestie!” exclaimed one.

“Is it water or mummy juice?” another added before each drink.

“I don’t limit screen time either mama! It’s 2021, I mean that’s what the world is now!” wrote a third.

