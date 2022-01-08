I’m a self-help author, so here’s why you should forgive yourself if you’re having trouble sticking to your New Year’s Resolutions.

CHANGE is difficult, and the added pressure of keeping a New Year’s resolution isn’t helping matters.

If you’re having trouble sticking to your “New year, new you” resolution, here are some suggestions for staying on track – and why you shouldn’t be too hard on yourself if you falter.

People put a lot of pressure on themselves, according to Shuter, best-selling self-help author of The Four-Word Answer, and when they don’t live up to their own expectations, they should forgive themselves instead of getting frustrated.

Shuter explains why forgiveness is the best resolution you can make for yourself because if you can “change your relationship with the past, you will change your relationship with the future” in his book.

Dealing with mistakes is a part of learning, according to the author, and a blunder shouldn’t be the end of the road to improvement.

“A bright tomorrow necessitates dealing with yesterday’s dark wounds, and the only thing a bad past is good for is preparing for a great tomorrow,” Shuter continued.

“People make the mistake of thinking they give up because they are lazy,” the author continued.

You are afraid, not lazy.

It is difficult to accept change.

“Be kind to yourself, like Jennifer Lopez, on your journey to change!”

Shuter, who has worked with Jennifer Lopez, P Diddy, Alicia Keys, Jessica Simpson, and others, wrote the Four Word Answer with exclusive insights into why the celebrities he’s worked with are so successful.

“Kindness is the secret to success!” Shuter said of JLo in an interview with The Sun. “Every single successful person I have ever met is kind enough to be comfortable in their own skin!”

Jennifer Lopez is the only person I’ve ever seen who is kind to herself.

“Accepting yourself is the most compassionate thing you can do.”

Jennifer isn’t the kind of person who is cruel to herself.

That voice that tells us we’re ‘not good enough’ must be silenced.”

“Jennifer believes that if they can’t be kind, they have to go!” Shuter continued.

The 4 Word Answer is a mindset, according to the author, according to The Sun.

“Every super-successful person I’ve ever met could sum up their personality in a few words.

The sole purpose of marketing, branding, and public relations departments is to figure this out and publicize it.

“‘Who am I?’ was the most important question you’ll ever ask.”