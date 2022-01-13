I’m a sex educator who helps couples spice up their relationship and have better orgasms – my clients adore this unexpected item.

I’m a sex educator who helps couples spice up their relationship and have better orgasms – my clients adore this unique item.

Sarah Butcher’s was buzzing – literally – while many businesses were shuttered.

The 30-year-old from Bournemouth is a self-described “kink educator” who has assisted thousands of people around the world in fulfilling their sexual fantasies.

Sarah, who uses the handle @subinthecity, left her marketing job as demand for her kinky workshops in lockdown grew.

BDSM 101, an introduction to kink, and Sarah’s spanking class are two of Sarah’s most popular workshops.

Up to 100 people will be able to participate in these workshops online at any given time, and up to 50 will be able to attend in person.

Sarah, who has been involved in BDSM (bondage, discipline, sadism, and masochism) for more than ten years, educates her clients based on her own kink experiences.

“There wasn’t much out there when I first started exploring kink,” she tells The Sun.

The internet was a bleak and frightening environment.

I learned from my own mistakes and trial and error.

“However, I have no regrets because it has provided me with numerous opportunities.”

So my clients can take advantage of my advice and get right to the good stuff.”

There are many misconceptions about BDSM, according to Sarah.

“Fifty Shades of Grey popularized BDSM, but it was a two-edged sword,” she says.

“On the one hand, it was fantastic for women because it gave us the courage to express our desires, but on the other hand, there were a lot of misconceptions that arose from the books and films, and Anastasia and Christian’s relationship is problematic.”

“People mistakenly believe that if you’re into BDSM, you have to like pain or be a sadist or masochist. While that is a big part of it, there are so many other factors.

“Another common misunderstanding is that doms are super-rich men and subs are timid women; however, subs are not always women and doms are not always men.

“People always assume I’m a dom because I’m a strong, independent woman in my day job, but being a sub is all about letting go,” she says.

People should not put themselves in a “box” when it comes to kink, according to Sarah, who is in a relationship.

“‘Am I allowed to have an interest in bondage and tantra?’ my clients ask.

“I tell them that you can like tantra and rough sex and be into BDSM without being into pain.”

It’s perfectly normal.”

Sarah recently spoke with Charlene Douglas of Married at First Sight about how women were surprised by how pleasurable BDSM can be – and the…

