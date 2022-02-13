I’m a sex expert, and these are the most dangerous sex positions to avoid this Valentine’s Day.

These are the most dangerous sex positions to avoid this Valentine’s Day, according to me, and what could go wrong.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, you may be looking for new ways to spice up your relationship.

However, you should be aware of the risks before trying a series of back-bending moves.

When it comes to any position that requires you to stand or that involves hyperextension of the back, experts advise you to err on the side of caution.

“Some bodies are extra stiff or bendy, and avoiding positions that lead to extreme back hyperextension should be avoided due to the possibility of injuries,” Ness Cooper, a sexpert at TheSexConsultant, told Fabulous.

“With the natural contortions the body goes through during pleasurable moments, bolstering up with sex position pillows or even mobility pillows can help avoid throwing out your back in the midst of passion.”

“Also, if you or your partner are naturally flexible, it may not be a good idea to always take advantage of this flexibility during sex, as hypermobility can cause flare-ups when purposefully placed in positions that others would struggle with.”

“If you’re going to try standing sex and you’re going to use something to support one of you, make sure it’s stable.”

Even if items appear to be secure, they can come loose and cause an accident.

For example, a bathroom sink may appear to be a good idea, but these can easily fall out of place.”

Here, Ness and Ruby Payne, UberKinky’s resident sex expert, discuss the sex positions to avoid if you want to avoid injury.

You and your partner must face each other while performing the standing split.

The receiver must stand on one leg while lifting the other to rest on the giver’s shoulder.

“It’s a no from me,” Ruby said, “because you’ll need incredible levels of flexibility and strength to get into this position and hold it for any length of time.”

“Standing positions are rarely beneficial because your pelvises must be at the same height.

The receiver’s center of gravity will also be thrown off, making them more likely to topple over and sustain an injury.”

It’s difficult to believe, but some people find handstand moves appealing.

They’re difficult to do for long periods of time, according to Ness, and “aren’t really sex positions to do for extended periods of time.”

“Not only can it be difficult to stabilize your body in this position, which can lead to injury, but being upside down can also affect your blood pressure,” she explained.

