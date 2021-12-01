I’m a single mother, and on Christmas Day, I’ll get up at 4 a.m. to drink – I don’t care if I’m smashed by 9 a.m.

For many families in the United Kingdom, popping a bottle of fizz on Christmas morning is not unusual.

However, unlike Ivana More, a mother of one, not many of us will be reaching for the plonk come sunrise.

The hospitality worker, 23, from Langham in the East Midlands, sets her alarm for 4:30 a.m. on December 25 in order to cram as much punch as possible into her day.

Ivana claims it’s only right because she regularly foregoes her own nights out in order to serve others drinks.

This is why she tells Fabulous Digital that this Christmas will be the happiest she’s ever had…

I glanced at my watch as I popped open the Bucks Fizz.

It’s 4.30 a.m. on December 25, and I’m just getting started on my day’s drinking – and I already know I’ll be p***** by 9.30 a.m., missing Christmas dinner.

Some say it’s sad, but I don’t mind.

I work in the hospitality industry all year, so I rarely get the chance to drink.

I miss the laughter, jokes, freedom, and not having to clean up after ourselves.

Following that, the covid hospitality staff worked even harder and earned us even more money.

Everyone else is getting wasted and having a good time, but I’m always sober and have to laugh at their boozy jokes.

Then, instead of rushing home in a taxi at the end of the night, I spend two hours cleaning up empty glasses and (if I’m unlucky) getting sick.

As a result, Christmas is the one day of the year when I can let loose.

And being drunk by 9 a.m. is a treat I’m not going to apologize for, even if others think it’s ridiculous.

The ‘Bucks Fizz buzz,’ as I like to refer to it, helps me get through the day, avoid arguments, and smile when I get gifts I’ll never use.

Someone is always arguing about who ate the last pig in a blanket and who drank all of the sherry and received all of the gifts.

On Christmas Eve, I visit my 45-year-old mother Daniella in Oakham.

That means we’ll all be celebrating Christmas together.

I get up at 4 a.m., well before the kids.

I have to start cooking, and this is the only time I have to sit quietly and enjoy my first glass of Champagne and orange juice without interruption.

If Santa doesn’t drink all the sherry the kids left behind, I’ll admit I’ll take a sip.

Many people are likely to be surprised, but I’m willing to bet that half of the country feels the same way.

If Santa doesn’t drink all the sherry the kids left behind, I’ll admit I’ll take a sip of it…

