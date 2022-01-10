I’m a single mother on benefits, and the cost of childcare is crippling me – I’d like to work, but my credit card debt is piling up.

I’m a single mother on benefits, and the cost of childcare is crippling me. I want to work, but my credit card debt is piling up.

The rising cost of childcare is straining families, with nearly two-thirds of working mothers barely scraping by.

Because they can no longer afford rising bills, women are being forced to rethink their careers, reduce their hours, or even leave the workforce entirely.

And, as a result of the pandemic, many nurseries have either closed or temporarily closed due to staff sickness, or raised their prices.

According to a 2021 Coram Family and Childcare survey, one-third of parents pay more for childcare than they do for rent or mortgage, with a part-time, 25-hour nursery place for under twos costing ON AVERAGE £7,160 per year.

Katharine Storr, 36, is a mother of three who lives in Tooting, South London, where the cost of a part-time childcare place for a child under the age of three is roughly twice as much as the average weekly household spend on food and non-alcoholic drinks, which is around £70.

After paying nursery fees for her two-year-old twin boys Leo and Cassian, as well as after-school club costs for her five-year-old son Ollie, who attends three times a week, Katharine’s salary is completely depleted.

The writer is a “negative earner,” meaning her income is less than her outgoings. She is married to Matthew, 38, a construction project manager.

“Once childcare is deducted from my salary, there’s still £3,600 a year to find,” she says.

It’s aggravating because it makes me feel like I’m working for nothing.

“I make £2,200 a month, but nursery fees are £2,500, nearly double our £1,300 monthly mortgage.”

When Katharine became pregnant with the twins in 2018, she was already paying £900 per month to send Ollie to nursery three days a week.

“I was worried about how we would afford childcare for three children under three as soon as I found out I was expecting two babies,” she says.

They decided to send the twins to nursery, with Matthew covering the £3,600 shortfall, after a stint with a nanny proved to be too expensive.

“I knew I wouldn’t want to stop working, and I had always intended to return.”

Since they turned two, the twins have been going to a nursery four days a week.

“We don’t live a lavish lifestyle, haven’t gone on vacation in two years, and don’t have any significant spending habits.”

“We don’t get any financial assistance other than £124 per month in childcare vouchers from Matthew’s job.”

I’m sick to my stomach thinking about how much money we’ll spend by the time all three boys are in full-time school.

“I’ve never thought about quitting my job because…

