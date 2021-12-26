I’m a single mother who began drinking at 5 a.m. yesterday and was so smashed that I missed LUNCH… people say it’s sad, but I’m proud.

I’m a single mother who began drinking at 5 a.m. yesterday and was so smashed that I missed LUNCH… while some may find this sad, I find it admirable.

Emily Anderson, a mother of one from Nottingham, rarely drinks… until Christmas Day.

Then, starting at 5 a.m., she boozes like nobody’s business.

People think she’s crazy, but she’s PROUD of it.

The 25-year-old event planner now opens up to Fabulous about her life.

I quickly swallow a painkiller as I reach for it.

My head hurts and I’m tired, but I’m not sick.

Rather, I’m suffering from the mother of all hangovers.

I’m experiencing ‘Boxing Day despair,’ as I’ve coined it.

Everything is my fault… but I’m proud of myself.

It all started at 5 a.m. yesterday, when I cracked open a Bucks Fizz, and by 9.30 a.m., I was drunk and had missed Christmas dinner – people said it was’sad,’ but I didn’t care.

I work all year, planning everything from parties to hen dos and stags for other people, which means I don’t get to drink very often.

I miss the laughter, jokes, freedom, and not having to clean up after covid, when the hospitality staff worked even harder and earned us even more money.

Everyone else is getting wasted and having a good time, but I’m always sober and have to laugh at their boozy jokes.

Then, instead of rushing home in a taxi at the end of the night, I spend two hours making sure all the guests are safe, the venues and staff are paid, and everyone is happy.

So Christmas is the one day of the year when I can let my hair down.

The big day is being planned by my mother and relatives.

It’s the only time I’ve ever delegated control of an event to someone else.

And being drunk by 9 a.m. is a treat I’m not going to apologize for, even if others think it’s ridiculous.

The ‘Bucks Fizz buzz,’ as I like to refer to it, helps me get through the day, avoid arguments, and smile when I get gifts I’ll never use.

On Christmas Eve, I always go to my 51-year-old mother’s house in Nottingham.

That means we’ll all be celebrating Christmas under the same roof this year.

I get up at 4.45 a.m., which is well before the kids.

I have to start cooking, and this is the only time I have to sit quietly and enjoy my first glass of Champagne and orange juice without interruption.

I’ll admit that I drank some of Santa’s sherry that the kids had forgotten about.

The big day required all of my ‘Dutch courage.’

Many people may be surprised, but I’m willing to bet that half of the country feels the same way.

I enjoy brewing a cup of tea, preparing bacon and eggs, and pouring my Bucks…

