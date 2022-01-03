I’m a size 12 and this is how much clothing varies between stores… forget about finding your ideal size and just go with what feels good.

Have you ever been irritated by the fact that you can fit into a size 10 in one store but not in another?

We’ve got some good news for you: you’re not hallucinating, and your body isn’t changing sizes between stores.

One TikTok user even proved that all of our favorite high street and online retailers have slightly different measurements.

Sophie Shakeshaft wore all of her size 12 trousers in one video to prove that we shouldn’t look for validation in our clothing sizes.

Sophie wears Topshop, ASOS, Pretty Little Thing, and Boohoo trousers in the video, all of which are a size 12 and fit her body in different ways.

She starts with ASOS Tall lilac jogging bottoms, which are a perfect fit.

However, Sophie is photographed wearing a pair of Boohoo jeans and a pair of Topshop leather trousers, both in a size 12, one of which is far too big and the other too small.

The tall blonde looks great in the size 12 trousers from Pretty Little Thing, while the ASOS mom jeans are a little too big around the waist.

“Notice how mu body didn’t change size once during this video!” Sophie says at the end of the video.

“Don’t put a monetary value on your dress size, babygirl.”

The video, which has more than 39,000 likes and hundreds of comments, has gotten a lot of attention online.

“This made me feel so much better, thank you so much for making this,” one viewer said.

“I needed this,” said a third.

I’m going to start purchasing the size that best fits that item of clothing.

If my usual size doesn’t fit, I’m usually paranoid.”

Sophie replied, “Yes to this! Comfort is key – no one can see the label and it doesn’t matter!”

“I HATE shopping for jeans,” someone else added.

It’s extremely stressful and depressing.

I only have one pair of jeans.”

“This changes everything,” one person said, “I need to start ordering multiple sizes for the perfect fit, instead of paying for’my size’ to fit.”