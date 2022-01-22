I’m a skincare expert, and thanks to this tip, I never have to use deodorant – and you don’t even have to do it on a daily basis.

I’m a skincare expert, and thanks to this tip, I never have to use deodorant – you don’t even have to do it on a daily basis.

DEODORANT APPLICATION, like brushing your teeth or washing your face, is something we do on autopilot every morning.

While we’ve never doubted our trusty roll-on, a skincare expert claims there’s a far more effective alternative to traditional deodorants.

And, according to her, you can go days without applying anything to your pits and STILL smell fresh.

The biochemist who runs the page E4Cosmetics claimed in a viral TikTok that has racked up over 35,000 “likes” that glycolic toner, which is commonly used to brighten complexions, also works wonders in your armpits.

“The best tip I’ve learned in two years!!” she wrote, using The Ordinary’s £6.80 product.

“For odour control, apply glycolic toner to your underarms once or twice a day.”

“You won’t need deodorant ever again!”

Dr. Marisa Garshick, a dermatologist, told Today that the toner affects the pH of the skin rather than blocking sweat like other deodorants.

“Glycolic acid is thought to help reduce body odor by lowering the pH of the skin, making it more difficult for odour-causing bacteria to survive,” she explained.

“By removing dead skin cells and lowering the pH of the skin, it may help to prevent body odour by preventing buildup and making bacteria less likely to cause foul-smelling odours.”

Furthermore, TikTok users praised the life hack, claiming that they only needed to use the acid toner a few times per week.

“I began doing it on a daily basis,” one replied.

All I have to do now is do it twice a week.

I don’t use deodorant unless I know I’ll be sweating.

“This is effective.”

“I do it every two days now and have literally no smell!” said another.

“I spray it on,” another said.

It’s great!!”

However, before you go out and buy it, the expert advises that you ALWAYS do a patch test to make sure it won’t irritate your skin.

“Choose a low of AHA [to begin with],” she said in a follow-up video.

“Do it twice a week at first.”

“If you experience sensitivity, dilute it and stop using it right away.”

