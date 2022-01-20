I’m a slacker mom to a six-month-old and sleep in a ‘playpen bed’ – I get eight hours of sleep every night, and every parent needs one.

I’m a slacker mother of a six-month-old who sleeps in a ‘playpen bed’ – I get eight hours of sleep per night, which is the minimum requirement for all parents.

Using a “playpen bed” with her six-month-old baby, a mother has finally cracked getting eight hours of sleep a night.

@desireeanneee, a TikTok user, showed how she put a mattress in her daughter’s playpen so that when she wakes up, she can safely explore the area.

“When I get a full 8(plus)hours every night because our bed is baby proofed,” she wrote in a video.

They’ve been “going strong in our playpen bed for 6 months,” Desiree said.

She went on to say that she breastfeeds her child when she’s tired or hungry, and that the child takes care of herself while her mother sleeps.

The mother also added a play area in the pen next to her child’s bed, complete with toys, to aid in “teaching independent play.”

“She does her thing while I do mine,” Desiree said.

She claims she is a “lazy parent” for not using a separate crib for her daughter.

The set-up was praised by many, with one commenting, “THIS IS THE SMARTEST THING I’VE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE.”

“You’re such a good mother, keep it up!” said another.

One person wrote, "mine would've sat on my head."

