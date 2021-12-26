I’m a sleep expert, and here are six reasons why women can’t sleep because their partner snores all night.

I’m a sleep expert, and here are six reasons why women can’t get enough sleep because their partner snores all night.

It’s a nightmare to toss and turn while your husband or boyfriend snores beside you.

You are not alone if this sounds like a typical night for you.

According to James Wilson, a trained sleep practitioner and co-founder of Beingwell, he sees more sleep deprived women than men in his practice.

“Around 75% of sleep problems are waking up in the night, which strikes more than difficulty getting to sleep,” he told The Sun.

“No matter what relationship I have been in, being awake when your partner is asleep is really lonely,” James said, having struggled with insomnia himself.

“You don’t want to wake them up, but you can’t move because your breathing is so loud,” says the narrator.

There are a slew of factors that could explain why women, in particular, have trouble sleeping.

Women sleep for longer periods of time than men, according to research, but their sleep is frequently disrupted.

It causes them to have poor sleep quality, which is important for feeling rested, and makes women sleep more the next night.

“However, there isn’t much research into women and sleep in general,” James explained, noting that the majority of existing research has focused on men.

So, what keeps women up at night, according to James:

Whether you’re a night owl or a morning lark, research suggests that everyone has a preferred bedtime and waking hour.

“We all have a sleep type – larks and owls,” James said.

It’s possible that you and your partner are diametrically opposed.

“Many couples go to bed at the same time because one person has a natural bedtime, which can be harmful to the other.”

“It can make you wonder why you can’t sleep, but it’s not because you’re a night owl; it’s because you’re out of sync with your natural rhythm.”

If their partner encourages them to go to bed at the same time, women may be sleeping in an unsuitable manner, according to James.

“I think there’s an issue where the woman’s sleep pattern isn’t suited to her relationship,” James said.

“Having a compassionate conversation about bedtime is crucial.”

Throughout their lives, women are subjected to a rollercoaster of hormones.

The menstrual cycle affects sleep by causing changes in hormone levels every month.

“A drop in the hormone progesterone during the menstrual cycle can affect sleep,” James explained.

Progesterone has an effect on the body’s ability to regulate body temperature, which is important for sleeping.

……

