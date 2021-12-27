I’m a sleep expert, and you SHOULD be napping every day from now until the New Year to get the best night’s sleep in 2022.

I’m a sleep expert, and you SHOULD be napping every day from now until New Year’s Eve to get the best night’s sleep in 2022.

WE wait all year for this strange week between Christmas and New Year, when it’s socially acceptable to stay in your pajamas all day and watch endless trashy movies.

But, somehow, by the end of it all, we always feel even more exhausted – right?

According to sleep expert Dr. Lindsay Browning, one way to start your 2022 off right is to NAP every day starting now.

That’s right, you read it right.

The author of Navigating Sleeplessness explained to Fabulous how scheduling time for a quick daily nap will ensure you’re well-rested by New Years Day.

“If you normally fall asleep quickly and sleep through the night without waking for long periods of time,” the expert said, “then using the Christmas holidays to catch up on some much-needed sleep by napping can be an excellent plan.”

“Taking a nap after lunch is a great way to get some extra sleep while not interfering with your nighttime sleep drive.”

As a result, Dr. Browning recommends taking a quick nap in the early afternoon, which gives us an excuse to avoid another game of Monopoly with the family.

“It’s best not to nap after two or three o’clock in the afternoon,” she continued, “because the late nap may affect your sleep the next night.”

If you have trouble sleeping in general, however, Dr. Browning recommends sticking to your routine as much as possible.

Furthermore, Dr. Browning advises that you should avoid passing out on the couch in the middle of a movie at all costs – something we all know is difficult to resist.

“Unintentional napping on the sofa while watching Christmas movies can really reduce your sleep drive and make you less’hungry’ for sleep at night, because you already got some sleep before going to bed,” Dr. Browning continued.

“Because the LED light from electric devices like TVs and tablets can suppress melatonin production, late-night television viewing may interfere with your sleep.”

Melatonin is a hormone that promotes sleep.”

We all know that a night of heavy drinking wreaks havoc on our sleep, but Dr. Browning says there’s still a way to enjoy your drinks while getting a good night’s sleep.

“Although alcohol isn’t great for sleep, as long as you don’t drink excessively, your sleep shouldn’t be too disrupted,” she continued.

“Drinking a little earlier in the day and staying hydrated can help to mitigate the effects…

