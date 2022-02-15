I’m a sleep expert, so here’s how to get the most rest with a baby, and why rocking them to sleep might be a big mistake.

I’m a sleep expert, and here’s how to get the most rest with a baby, as well as why rocking them to sleep could be a big mistake.

They say you don’t understand the meaning of the word “tired” until you have children, and the first few months with a newborn can be especially challenging.

Experiencing exhaustion while caring for a small child – or, in some cases, two, as this mother did – can be stressful, especially if you’re unsure of the best naps and bedtime routine to establish.

Dr. Nikki Ramskill, a child sleep specialist and GP at Livi, shares her top sleep tips for both you and your baby…

The first few weeks with a newborn can be stressful and unpredictable, but it’s important to remember that they don’t last forever.

“Before your baby’s wakesleep cycle is established, they will sleep a lot but can wake at any time, so it’s important to plan for the first few weeks when your sleep will be very disrupted,” Nikki explains.

“Consider how you’ll cope if you don’t get as much sleep as you normally do.

“Keep in mind that things will get better.

After about three months, the sleepwake cycle of a baby should be established, and the sleepwake cycle should be more predictable.

“Hopefully, you’ll get a better night’s sleep as a result of this.”

Embrace naps. It’s an obvious but crucial tip.

“A brief nap does not compensate for the loss of a full night’s sleep,” Nikki explains.

When your baby naps, however, taking short power naps throughout the day can help improve your mood and alertness.

“Learn to say no to things as well; it’s a good idea to keep other responsibilities to a minimum, especially in the first three months.”

“Don’t be afraid to seek assistance from others; other parents will understand.”

When it comes to your baby, once they’re old enough, it’s critical to establish a bedtime routine.

“Creating a consistent and predictable bedtime routine helps to gradually teach your baby that it’s time to sleep – it helps them to differentiate between day and night by reinforcing babies’ natural circadian rhythms,” Nikki says.

“Aim to establish a positive and calming routine that begins at the same time each evening and lasts approximately 20 minutes.

“Keep in mind that comfort comes from consistency.

“A warm bath, a gentle massage, a change into night clothes with a clean nappy, a bedtime story or lullaby, and a cuddle before putting your baby to bed can all be part of this routine.”

“According to some research, gentle baby massage can aid in the release of melatonin, a hormone that helps us regulate our circadian rhythm and synchronizes our sleep-wake cycle with night and…

