I’m a sleep expert, so here’s how to keep warm in bed this winter – and why changing your pyjamas is crucial.

I’m a sleep expert, and here’s how to keep warm in bed this winter – and why changing your pyjamas is so important.

Too hot or too cold are just a few of the many reasons you might be having trouble sleeping at night.

With the cold winter weather, it’s no surprise that many of us are staying in bed an extra 24 hours on average to avoid the chill.

However, you are not alone in your struggle to stay warm.

Georgia Metcalfe, co-founder and creative director of The French Bedroom Company in the United Kingdom, has come to your rescue with five tips to keep you warm over the next few months.

The best temperature for sleeping is around 18°C, according to the sleep expert, which can be achieved in the colder months by increasing the duvet tog.

“Choose a duvet with a higher tog rating of at least 13 to retain as much heat as possible,” she advises.

“You’ll never want to leave your boudoir because it keeps you wonderfully warm during the colder months.”

“Place a velvet bedspread on top of your bed linens for an added layer, or try cashmere for something more luxurious.”

She went on to say that it’s easy to feel groggy when the alarm goes off on a cold morning, but that changing the materials in your bed, such as switching to silk pyjamas and putting on a pair of soft socks, will make you feel more comfortable and improve your sleep.

So, if you’ve never thought about the material of your pyjamas before, now is the time to do so.

“Choose a pair of soft and comfortable pyjamas for a cozy night’s sleep,” she suggests.

“Silk is a natural thermal regulator that keeps heat between the threads and is one of the best materials to feel warm on cold evenings.”

Georgia also suggests purchasing a pair of fluffy socks.

“The most comfortable socks to keep heat inside the body are cotton or woollen socks,” she says.

“Wearing socks also aids distal vasodilation, which increases blood flow to your feet and makes it easier to fall asleep.”

While it may be tempting to heat the entire house when your fingers are numb and your feet are frozen solid, a draught excluder, according to the sleep expert, may be a more practical option.

“Heating the entire house all of the time can be inefficient,…

