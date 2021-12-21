I’m a speech pathologist, and you’re probably wrong if you think your baby’s first words were mama or dada.

LET’S set aside the pretense for a moment and admit that everyone secretly believes their child is a genius.

Even if they try to be cool about it, every parent is on the lookout for small signs that their bundle of joy is one step ahead.

It could be looking for advanced climbing abilities or coordination, or listening for that crucial first word.

It’s difficult to tell when your child has progressed from babble to words when it comes to their first official word.

“Mama,” “Papa,” and “Dada,” according to speech language pathologist Sharon Weisz, are frequently not children’s first words.

She clarified that they aren’t saying them in honor of their parents, but rather because they are simple sounds for a baby to make.

The m, p, and b sounds are the first to form, according to the Canadian speech expert, usually between the ages of six and nine months, but they are still just babbling sounds at that point.

She claimed that most languages have created words for parents that correspond to a baby’s early sound abilities.

“In most languages, the words for’mommy’ and ‘daddy’ use those early sounds, the lip sounds,” Sharon told Today’s Parents.

Despite the fact that most parents consider “mama” or “dada” to be their baby’s first words, they are actually just sounds, similar to the vowel noises that develop early in babies as well.

“The true first words happen when babies make the link between the sound they make and the person or object,” said Roxane Bélanger, a speech language pathologist at First Words.

According to Sharon, your baby’s first few words are likely to reflect what they are most interested in, so it could be “car,” “ball,” “milk,” or “more.”

Some cultures, such as the Kaluli of Papua New Guinea, do not recognize a baby’s first words until they say several together, indicating that they understand the association.

Mama, dada, ball, bye, hi, no, dog, baby, woof woof, and banana are the top ten most reported first words in English, in order.

