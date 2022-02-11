I’m a spray tanner, and we don’t mind if you get a tan while naked – we’ve seen it all before.

I’m a spray tanner, and we don’t mind if you get a tan in your underwear – we’ve seen it all before.

Because she’s “seen it all,” a spray tanner says she “doesn’t care” if you choose to go naked for your tan.

Sarah Rubino of Bronze Beauty Spray Tanning in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, frequently posts videos on her TikTok page explaining the dos and don’ts of getting a spray tan.

She responded to a customer who asked if she could be naked for the appointment in a recent video.

“I’m so white that tan lines are the last thing I want.”

“Would you mind if I went naked? I’m sorry!” said the customer in the video.

Sarah’s response? “We don’t give a damn.”

“We’ve seen it all, honey, and we don’t care!” she wrote in the video’s caption.

Another commenter praised Sarah’s candor, but said she despises her “10-minute apology for the way you look.”

“It happens all the time, and we always feel like we have to apologize for our bodies,” Sarah responded.

Sarah discussed the major things to avoid when getting a spray tan in another video, including not using shower products after the appointment and not arriving with lotion on your skin.

She also advised against shaving the day before the tan and wearing tight clothes when returning home after the appointment.

Sarah is frequently asked what she thinks about while spray tanning.

And in another video, she responded by showing herself giving a tan while thinking, “I wish I was going to the beach.”

“Those nails are so pretty, shame I’d ruin mine,” she added, as well as “How does she work full-time and raise all those kids? She’s superwoman.”

