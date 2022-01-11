I’m a stylist, and I’ve seen celebrities like Meghan Markle and Susanna Reid make fashion faux pas.

I work as a stylist, and I’ve seen celebrities like Meghan Markle and Susanna Reid make fashion mistakes.

WE’VE ALL made a minor (or major) fashion faux pas at some point in our lives, but it appears that some of us keep repeating the same mistakes.

But don’t worry, you’re not alone; Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian are both guilty of them.

People make “a whole host of simple style errors that are easy to correct,” said Lucas Armatage, a fashion stylist with decades of experience.

Furthermore, according to the fashion expert, making these quick changes will not only blow your mind, but will also help you elevate your style.

He advised Fabulous to “pay attention to the small details you may be overlooking.”

Here, Lucas explains some of the most common clothing blunders that we all make, as well as what we should do instead.

Plus, there are the fashionable celebrities who have had a few wardrobe mishaps.

There’s nothing like getting a new pair of shoes for a night out, but sometimes we forget to remove the sticky label on the bottom.

“When you’re in a hurry, it’s easy to make mistakes,” Lucas admits.

“I see a lot of clients who spend hours perfecting their face and hair, then dress quickly and leave.”

Allow an extra ten minutes to double-check your look, including the soles of your shoes, according to him.

“Shoe labels are frequently ignored,” he explains.

To remove them, use hot soapy water and a sponge. I’ve also discovered that the alcohol hand gels we now all use work well for removing labels.”

We often make the same mistake with a new outfit as we do when putting on our shoes.

However, instead of stickers, tags are usually present, so don’t forget to remove them unless you intend to return it after wearing it (ahem).

During a royal tour of New Zealand in 2018, Meghan Markle was unfortunate enough to experience this.

The red dress was stunning, but the tag was visible to all.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

However, Lucas believes it is “another simple mistake” that can be “easily corrected.”

“Allocate a small window of time for final checks,” he advises.

“It’s easy to take a new garment out of the bag, put it on, and forget about the labels.”

“Along with a swing tag, a lot of companies now place a label somewhere visible that you’re forced to remove if you…,” he explains.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.