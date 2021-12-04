I’m a substitute teacher, and these are the most difficult students I’ve ever encountered – the classes are completely out of control.

A SUBSTITUTE TEACHER claimed that a class she was assigned was so bad that she refused to teach them ever again.

Despite being offered more money, the woman claimed that the students were difficult to teach due to a lack of a full-time teacher.

The teacher, who is based in America, took to TikTok to explain why she said “no” when she was asked to teach the students for the next few months.

“I just received an email from my principal’s secretary asking if I wanted to substitute for the 6th-period class I subbed for today for the rest of the school year or until they can find a new teacher for it,” she explained.

“I’m not saying that class is bad,” she continues, “but they haven’t had a teacher in months, and there’s no seating chart or classroom management.”

These kids act as if they’re on a break.”

The teacher insists that the students are not bad, but she refuses to teach them because of the lack of discipline in the class.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Honestly, you’re not going to be able to recover from that.”

Now that it’s November, they’ve established their own set of rules.

“They’re out of control,” she declared.

“I know some of them started following me,” she continued, “but I’m not saying you’re bad kids at all; I’m just saying the dynamic is bad.”

Do other teachers understand what I’m talking about when a class’s dynamic is off for no apparent reason?”

“Also, there aren’t any sub plans, and I have no idea how to teach criminology,” the teacher added to her post.

“Anyways, I emailed her back and said as much as I’d love the extra money, I don’t think I’m mentally capable of handling it for the rest of the school year,” she signed off.

TikTok users have been quick to comment on the post, which has received over 500k views.

“My philosophy is that problems at the administrative level should be solved by someone who is paid at the administrative level.

“It’s not your problem to fix, babe,” one person said.

“So the school’s lack of hiring is now your problem,” another added.

“It’s fine to say no to requests.

“Way to go,” remarked a third.

In related news, I’m a teacher, and these are the five things I refuse to do in the classroom because it creates a happy environment for the students.

In other school-related news, Mum reveals that the school has banned ‘any food staff deem unhealthy’ as part of a new lunchbox policy, and there is a lot of backlash.

I’m also a teacher, so…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.