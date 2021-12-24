I’m a sugar baby, and my man is spending £15K on me for Christmas, but I’m also fantasizing about a PINK car.

WHILE MOST OF US anticipate a visit from Santa Claus, Christmas is a special occasion for sugar babies who are accustomed to receiving lavish gifts throughout the year.

It’s a chance for their sugar daddy – the wealthy, usually older man who lavishes them with gifts – to really spoil them.

Mabe-Mae, a 25-year-old sugar baby from London, reveals what she’ll find in her Christmas stocking…

Mabe-Mae’s first Sugar Baby relationship began in 2014, when she met her 42-year-old businessman boyfriend Paul.

They met on Seeking.com, a dating site that helps people find partners who share their interests.

She’s been showered with gifts and lavish vacations since then, and she’s even been given a monthly allowance.

“I met an older gentleman who was a friend of a friend at a party and he treated me with such respect,” she says.

“I liked the way he spoke to me, and he told me he was a member of the dating site Seeking.”

“I thought it sounded interesting, so I decided to give it a try.”

“What began as a sugar baby and sugar daddy relationship has blossomed into a full-fledged relationship.”

“I just wanted to date someone who was more mature, and we do normal relationship things, and he happens to be older and spoils me with gifts.”

Mabe-Mae, like many other sugar babies, has grown accustomed to the finer things in life since then.

“At first, he gave me a £2k monthly allowance, and then he’d buy me lingerie, jewelry, and nice watches,” she explains.

“He’s such a gentleman, and after a few years of unofficial dating, it just grew into something more, and now we’re officially together.”

“We always tell each other we love each other, and we’ve gone on a lot of luxurious vacations together – he’s taking me to Dubai for a holiday in the New Year because he’s buying property there.”

Mabe-Mae has made a Christmas wish list, which she is confident she will receive.

“For Christmas, I’ve asked for a couple of things, and my gift list probably totals around £15k,” she says.

“Being spoiled at this time of year is so nice, and I don’t take it for granted.”

“I’ve requested some high-end perfume and a brand-new car, preferably a pink Fiat 500x Sport.”

“I also enjoy a good designer handbag, and he’s hinted that he might surprise me with a pink Versace handbag, which I adore.”

“I’m very career-oriented, and he’s also assisting me in starting my own business…

