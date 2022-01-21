I’m a supermarket delivery driver, so here are some of the most bizarre things I’ve seen and the most irritating phrases customers can say.

I’m a supermarket delivery driver, so here are some of the most bizarre things I’ve witnessed and the most irritating phrases customers can say.

During the pandemic, SUPERMARKET delivery drivers were critical, delivering essential food and supplies to those who were vulnerable or isolated during the lockdown.

And it’s through their work that we get a rare look into the lives of those who live in our immediate vicinity.

Paul Lang, a 54-year-old documentary cameraman, has worked as a supermarket delivery driver since July 2020, when his filming work was hampered by the lockdown.

From Hollywood to Cricklewood: Delivering During a Pandemic is a book he wrote about his experiences.

He tells Fabulous about the touching and heartfelt moments he encounters on his rounds, the hilarious situations he’s been in, and the scenarios that every delivery driver fears…

Paul’s job is more diverse and challenging than he could have imagined.

“The most important lesson I’ve taken away from this job is that amazing experiences and people can be found without having to travel to far-flung corners of the globe,” he says.

“While working on films, I was thrust into some extraordinary situations and witnessed some incredible things, including filming in a minefield in Angola, being shot at in Iraq, witnessing brain surgery, and blowing up WW2 unexploded bombs at Dunkirk.”

“Now, not many of my coworkers have any idea what I did before I started driving Butternut Squash and Potato Waffles around London!”

“You’d think that delivering in London wouldn’t be as interesting or varied as what I used to do, but it can be.”

“You have a unique window into someone’s life; it’s humbling, funny, sad, frustrating, and a true honor.”

“I’ve also learned to respect everyone who performs the jobs that we take for granted.”

Delivery drivers like Paul have unparalleled insight into people’s lives.

“I think the most rewarding part of the job is knowing you can make someone’s day,” Paul adds.

“It can be as simple as asking how they are or assisting them in putting their groceries away in the kitchen.

“You could be the only one they see for days.”

For whatever reason, there are some customers who stick with Paul and leave a lasting impression.

“Once upon a time, a man in his eighties answered the door wearing nothing but rubber gloves, a face mask, a transparent apron, and old flip flops held on by parcel tape – and nothing else,” Paul recalls.

I had no idea where to look!

“Another time in lockdown, I met a woman who was visibly upset and told me her husband was dying and she wasn’t allowed to see him.

“I was planning on hugging this complete stranger – right?”

Latest News from Infosurhoy.