I’m a tanning expert, and I’ve discovered that using the ‘claw’ technique is the key to getting bronzed hands without streaks.

I’m a tanning expert, and I’ve discovered that using the ‘claw’ technique is the key to getting bronzed hands with no streaks.

If you have no idea what you’re doing, tanning your hands can be quite difficult.

Amber, the owner of Bronze Cactus Sunless, posted a video on Facebook showing how she tans her knuckles and fingers with a simple claw technique.

She began by recommending that you apply lotion to your hands to keep your skin hydrated.

Although Amber recommends not lotioning your entire body before tanning, there are some areas where it is necessary to keep the color from becoming too blotchy.

“You only use it on your hands, elbows, ankles, and feet because color absorbs in those areas,” she explained.

She started spreading the mousse on her arms with her tanning mitt, and when she got to her hand, she formed it into the shape of a claw.

She applied the product to the insides of her fingers and knuckles with the mitt.

The claw technique causes your fingers to bend forward, exposing the skin between your knuckle creases and assisting in tanning.

She used a brush to spread the product around her hands while blending in the color.

To avoid any harsh streaks or color gaps, she brushed from her hands to her wrists.

She used a body wipe to remove any excess product from the inside of her palms in order to make the tan look as natural as possible.

“This is so helpful!” and “I NEEDED this video,” beauty fans exclaimed, praising her for sharing this technique.

Twin sisters shared a hack for removing blotchy patches of tan using salt and shampoo, claiming it’s the “best hack we’ve ever tried.”

