I’m a tanning specialist, and some of my clients are bizarre – one even grabbed my phone in an attempt to make us ‘friends.’

I’m a tanning specialist, and some of my customers are bizarre – one even tried to make friends with me by pinching my phone.

Some of the clients she works with are so brazen, according to a tanning salon employee, that one of them even took the woman’s phone to follow herself on Instagram.

Connie Jemmott claimed she was having a casual conversation with a client when she asked for her phone.

Connie expressed her dissatisfaction with the client on her TikTok account, saying that it is now too awkward for her to unfollow him.

Connie said she was making small talk with the client, who said she was getting a spray tan for a photoshoot, while posting under the domain @queenjemmott.

“So my client walks in and says she’s getting ready for a photoshoot, and I’m like ‘oh cool, wonderful,’ and I ask ‘is it local or do you have to travel,’ and she says it’s for my brand, for my company,” Connie explained.

“I said something like, ‘I had no idea you had a company, that’s so cool,’ or something along those lines.”

“She said, ‘You should check it out, do you have Instagram?’ and I said, ‘Ya, I have Instagram,’ because what am I going to do, lie to her?” she added.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

The client then took Connie’s phone, ostensibly to show her the business profile, but in reality, she was looking for followers.

“I asked what her business name was, and she said, ‘here, I’ll type it in because it’s a little difficult.’ So my dumb self picks up my phone and unlocks it, handing it over to her with Instagram open so she can type in her name,” Connie explained.

“Tell me why she follows herself,” she adds.

Because it’s my phone, I’m obviously logged into my account.

She follows in her own footsteps.

Right away.

She clicks follow and hands it back to me after putting the name in.”

The salon worker admitted that unfollowing the client makes her feel uncomfortable, but she does not want her on Instagram.

“Now it’s awkward because I can’t even say, ‘Oh, I just forgot to follow you,’ because that’s not an option.”

I can’t even unfollow at this point because she’ll notice and say something.

“It’ll be awkward,” Connie predicted.

“That was so rude,” he adds.

The video has received over 68k views, and TikTok users have been quick to leave comments.

One person commented, “It’s wrong….but I’m impressed at that power move lol.”

“Next time use the yeah I have an IG but I haven’t logged in to my account in forever,” another added.

“Gotta hit ’em with ‘I don’t keep social media on my phone, so I stay away from it…'”

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.