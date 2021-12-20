I’m a tattoo artist, and I tattooed a couple shortly after they got engaged, but after hearing the whole story, I regretted it.

I’m a tattoo artist, and I inked a couple after they’d just gotten engaged, but I later regretted it after hearing the whole story.

A tattoo artist has expressed regret over giving a couple matching tattoos after learning the truth about their relationship.

Jenna Boyter initially thought the engaged couple was adorable and was delighted to help them out.

Jenna explained on her TikTok account that when the couple first came in, she thought they were perfect for each other.

“This lovely couple came in, and they seemed very excited, and they said they wanted portraits tattooed of each other, and I told them I didn’t do portraits,” she explained.

“They said, ‘No, we’ve drawn them ourselves on a napkin, little stick figure portraits, and we’d like each other’s faces on our wrists,’ and I thought, ‘Well, this is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen, and I do the tattoos,'” the artist explained.

Jenna displayed a photo of her ink work, which featured two small stick figure faces on the couples’ wrists.

Jenna was taken aback when the engaged couple told her how long they had been dating, thinking she had done a fantastic job.

“I’m talking to them halfway through and they’re telling me about their engagement plans, their soon-to-be blended family, and I’m like, how did you guys meet?” Jenna said.

“Y’all they met yesterday,” he added.

THEY MET THE DAY BEFORE YESTERDAY,”

The video has received over 885k views, and users on TikTok have been quick to comment.

One person said, “I need a ‘where are they now’ episode lol.”

“We need to find them and get updates,” another added.

“I’m really curious if they made it,” said a third.

