I’m a teacher, and I’ve found the cheapest and most effective way to get kids to never interrupt you.

I’m a teacher, and I’ve figured out how to get kids to never interrupt you. It’s simple, and it’s a game changer.

Whitney used her TikTok page to reveal the secret behind her “no no necklace,” explaining, “When I wear it, it means that my students are not allowed to talk to me or interrupt me.”

“It means no no, I’m off limits,” she continued, adding that the necklace is “magical.”

I wear it at my small group table so that people know they can’t approach me, or I wear it when I’m doing something extremely important and need a moment.”

Whitney’s students sometimes point out that she isn’t wearing the necklace, which causes her to “scramble” to put it on.

“It’s red, and red means stop,” she continued.

“Get a no no necklace – it’ll change your life!”

Despite Whitney’s praise for the no no necklace’s effectiveness, some people chastised her for employing it in her classrooms.

“It’s your job to be with your students,” someone said.

“You must never be off limits during school hours.”

“I would be upset if my elementary school teacher had this.”

Someone else wrote, “I don’t think that’s appropriate.”

Others claimed she’d devised a brilliant strategy to deal with inquisitive children’s incessant questioning.

“I love this…it’s to keep the kids working independently instead of coming to tell you it’s their mom’s friend’s dog’s birthday!!!” wrote one user.

“The same parents who don’t teach their kids boundaries are the same people who think the necklace is the problem,” another added, while another agreed: “I do this with a plastic tiara.”

“They know they’re not supposed to bother the queen.”

