I’m a teacher, and my students are completely unaware of my’special filing system’ for homework… we all have one.

Listen up if you’re wondering where teachers keep their massive piles of students’ homework.

We’ve all been shocked after a teacher took to TikTok to reveal how she claims to store homework.

You might be wondering what’s in boxes, filing cabinets, or color-coded folders.

That isn’t the case with this’special filing system.’

Educatingthehearts, a 23-year-old teacher with the TikTok handle ‘educatingthehearts,’ posted a video with the caption ‘if you get it, you get it.’

“Teachers who get it get it,” she said.

“Teachers who don’t do it, don’t do it.”

We see the woman throw a huge pile of paperwork into the bin at the end of the video, claiming that instead of filing away children’s work, it is simply thrown away.

We’ve been out of school for a long time, but we still can’t believe that all of our homework, which took us hours to complete, is now sitting in a bin rather than being stored.

This video has quickly racked up 276.2k views, 13.4k likes, and 251 comments, indicating that it has clearly shocked many people.

You might think this teacher is joking when she says she uses a special filing system, but many other teachers responded in the comments to say they use it as well.

“That’s what we call ‘filing it away,'” one teacher explained.

“This is going to be graded,” said another, “but he trashes it a week later.”

“I literally do this with all their work,” a third said.

“200% accurate,” said another.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Just filing it away in a very safe place!!” said one TikToker.

“We call that the special filing,” said another.

“I did it today,” someone else said.

It was unavoidable.”

Isn’t it amazing?!

In the meantime, in a real-life Matilda story, a 9-year-old girl is adopted by her teacher.

Also, a mother is enraged after her nine-year-old son is mocked by a teacher for waving goodbye to her at the school gates.