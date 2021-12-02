I’m a teacher, and these are my controversial views on schools, including why I believe students should be permitted to SLEEP in class.

I’m a teacher, and these are my controversial views on schools, including why I believe students should be allowed to SLEEP in class.

A SCHOOL TEACHER DISCUSSED his “unpopular” educational beliefs, which included allowing a student who couldn’t stay awake to sleep in class.

Mr Shutes, who frequently uploads videos about his work to TikTok, joked that he might be inciting a riot by suggesting that students under the age of 11 should not be assigned homework.

He listed his three most divisive opinions in a short video on TikTok.

“My controversial teacher opinion…,” she explained.

“There should be no homework for elementary students.”

“As a punishment, recess should not be taken away.”

“Allow a student to sleep in class if they can’t stay awake.”

The video quickly went viral, with almost 850k likes after being uploaded with the caption “Food for thought.”

In the comments section, Mr Shutes elaborated on his viewpoints, saying, “I believe homework ends up being busy work that does nothing but create a negative attitude toward school…”

Many people echoed his sentiments in the comments section.

“Homework kills me,” one person said.

They go to school for the entire day and then come home to do even more.”

“We, The PARENTS…,” another said.

THANK YOU FOR APPROVING EVERYTHING!

However, one objected to his ideas and stated, “I respectfully disagree.”

As a high school teacher, I can tell you that this is not preparing them for future success.”

“Not giving my fifth-grade students homework won’t have much, if any, negative impact on their high school careers,” the TikTok teacher responded.

