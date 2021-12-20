I’m a teacher who adopted my five-year-old student when I was 24 – people thought I was crazy at the time.

A MAGNIFICENT teacher has revealed how she adopted one of her students this year after fostering him when she was only 24 years old.

Paige Bramlett, an Indiana resident, documented her adoption journey on her TikTok account, paigebram, where her video has nearly one million views.

Paige describes how she met her son when she was 24 years old and working as a behavior specialist in a kindergarten in one video.

She began working with a young boy, who is now her son, when he was very young.

She said he was in foster care and showed signs of PTSD and trauma after being moved to several different homes over the course of four years while she was helping him through school.

“One day he didn’t show up for school, and he had never missed a day before,” she explained.

“In the hallway, I came across his caseworker, who was gathering his belongings.”

“She explained that they were looking for a forever home for him.”

“I introduced myself and asked what she needed to do to become his permanent residence.

“At this point, he’s been adopted.

I adored it.

Picked.

Every day, my son and I are learning together.”

Paige and her son have received an outpouring of love and support on TikTok, but she claims that was not the case when she first announced her plan.

When she was 24, she told people she had decided to foster her student, and she implied that everyone thought she was crazy for doing so.

But things are looking up for the couple, who are looking forward to spending their first Christmas as a family with their new dog, Banks.

Paige was able to formally adopt her son earlier this year, and since having a safe and secure place to stay, he has shown a significant improvement in his mood and mental health.

Paige and her son’s story astounded users, with one writing: “Oh my god you’re a real-life Miss Honey, I love this! You’ve obviously got a huge heart.”

Mama, you did an outstanding job.”

Another user exclaimed, “This makes me so happy! I was also adopted at an older age and it just makes me feel so happy for him!”

“Your both lucky to have each other this is so beautiful,” a third user commented.

