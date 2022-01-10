I’m a thrifty mother who has already purchased everything for next Christmas; here’s how I saved £800.

I’m a frugal mother who has already purchased everything for next Christmas; here’s how I saved £800.

A WOMAN has revealed how she saves money by purchasing all of her Christmas gifts for the following year during the January sales.

Paula Llewellyn, 51, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, said that Christmas has always been special for her family, and that she spends the entire year planning and preparing for it.

The mother of two, who works as an occupation manager, revealed that she goes shopping for bargains as soon as the sales begin in the New Year.

Even though all of her children are now adults, she continues to do so because she believes there is “always a bargain to be found.”

“I have always liked Christmas,” Paula, who is the mother of Asa, 26, Apollonia, 22, and Arista, 20, said.

”Even when I was a child, it was always a special family time.”

“Having my first child, my son, born on Christmas Day made it even more special because it was my first day as a mother.”

“I plan and prepare for Christmas all year.”

”I start looking for bargains as soon as the sales start in January.”

”Even though all of my children are now adults, I can always find a good deal.”

“When my kids were younger, I used to go to the January sales because you could get toys for half price, sometimes even more!”

Paula, who also has four-year-old Oskar and 20-month-old Oak, said she usually buys the majority of the gifts for the following year in the January sales.

She, on the other hand, waits until closer to Christmas to shop for food and drink.

Because the astute mother believes that designer clothes and handbags “never go out of style,” she can always find them in the January sales and store them away for the holidays.

“I remember seeing a puppet show for sale in Boots and thinking Asa would love it, but it was super expensive,” Paula explained.

“I believe it was around £80, and it was probably around 23 years ago.”

I went to Boots in January, and the puppet show was 70% off.

“I bought it right then and there and put it away for Christmas the following year, and that’s how it all started.”

“During Flannels Online’s January sales, I bought my daughter Apollonia an incredible designer handbag.

“I kept it hidden until Christmas that year, and she adored it.”

”The bag was still for sale at full price, so…

