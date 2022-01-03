Because I’m a traveller, our sofas have plastic covers – trolls claim we only want to return them.

Because I’m a traveller, our sofas have plastic covers, which trolls claim we just want to return.

A TRAVELLER has revealed the true reason she keeps the plastic covers on her sofa, after trolls suggested it was so she could return them.

Viewers enquired about the unusual sofa covers after seeing them in a previous video on Shannon Britton’s TikTok page, which features snippets from her travels.

Returning to the site, the mother-of-two made another video in which she explains why she uses plastic to cover her furniture, admitting that it is the “most frequently asked question” on her videos.

“It’s like sitting on a leather sofa,” she explained.

“We do it to keep them clean and to keep them from being damaged,” says the narrator.

“This is a white sofa,” the narrator explains.

We prefer things to be fresh and spotless.”

Shannon also stated that the blankets are for her kids.

“I also have two small children, so there are a lot of spills and baby vomit,” she explained.

Many people in the comments section of the video asked Shannon how she gets plastic the right size for the sofa.

“You buy it on a roll, cut it to size, wrap it around the individual bunks like a present, and tape it in place,” she explained.

Despite her justifications for the covers, trolls responded with snark, one of whom wrote, “It’s so they can still return it.”

Others mentioned that a few years ago, covering furniture in plastic was more common.

“People act as if we didn’t do this in the 1980s and 1990s,” wrote one commentator.

“Enjoy your own personal style in your own home.”

“This is what my Irish nan did,” someone else said.

“There are plastic roll mats in the hallways and mats by every external door,” says the narrator.

Others expressed regret for not covering their own furniture, writing, “I wish i’d covered my old sofa, it was beautiful, but once i had my son, that sofa was ruined in 6 months.”

“I wish there were more people who did something like this.”

Another person said, “We do it with our dining room chairs because they’re fabric,” to which Shannon replied, “Yes! Especially dining chairs because food spills would ruin them.”

