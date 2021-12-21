I’m a wine expert, and these are the bottles you should be drinking this Christmas – and they won’t cost you a fortune.

APART FROM the gifts, the food is the most important aspect of Christmas Day (at least for the majority of us).

After you’ve decided on the meat, vegetables, sauces, and all the trimmings, it’s time to think about the wine.

Don’t sweat it; most wines will pair well with almost any food.

You can fine-tune those pairings with a little bit of thought, though.

Essex Wine School’s Neil Bull has spoken to Fabulous and selected some delicious, budget-friendly wines to pair with your special meal.

He gives us the inside scoop…

We enjoy a glass of bubbly to kick off the festivities.

In the UK, we consume approximately 190 million bottles of sparkling wine each year (the majority of which is Prosecco).

For a special occasion, however, consider a Cremant.

This style of wine is produced throughout France in the same way as Champagne, but at a much lower cost.

Sainsburys has Louis Bouillot Cremant de Bourgogne Brut on sale for £10 until New Year’s Day.

This Pinot Noir, Gamay, and Chardonnay blend has soft red fruit and citrus aromas and flavors, as well as being crisp and refreshing, making it ideal as an aperitif or with smoked salmon and cream cheese blinis.

Turkey, roasted vegetables, pigs in blankets, gallons of rich gravy, and cranberry sauce will be part of most people’s Christmas dinners.

That means there are a lot of different flavors to consider, but pairing the wine with the turkey is a lot easier.

Because turkey has a tendency to be dry once cooked (hence the gravy! ), it’s a good idea to pair it with a wine that will help to balance it out.

Although the meat is the main attraction, the flavor is quite subtle, so be careful not to overpower it with the wine.

If you prefer white wine, Paul Mas Picpoul de Pinet – £7.50 from the Co-op – is a good choice.

Picpoul is a traditional grape variety from the south of France that, in addition to a green apple crispness, has lovely flavors of white peaches and nectarines due to the extra warmth from this region.

The turkey will not be able to outsmart it or overpower it.

Rose wines are available in a variety of styles and aren’t just for the summer.

Lighter wines, such as those produced in…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.