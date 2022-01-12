I’m a young mother who gets ‘dirty’ looks all the time for not dressing up, but it’s a different story when I do.

I’m a young mother who gets a lot of ‘dirty’ looks for not dressing up, but when I do, it’s a different story.

A YOUNG mother shared her story on TikTok about getting ”dirty” looks when she didn’t wear make-up while taking her baby for a walk.

The video was uploaded to social media by the 22-year-old, and it has already been viewed by over 111 thousand people.

Bypassers, she claims, give her dirty looks whenever she goes for a walk while dressed in comfortable joggers and a sweatshirt.

”Other mothers don’t greet you.”

It could be because she looks very young without foundation and other make-up, and her short stature doesn’t help either, according to the TikTok mother.

”However, this isn’t an excuse to be cruel!”

However, once she gets ready, puts on make-up, and dresses up, it’s a completely different story.

”Do people stop and ask about your baby, do people smile and be nice to you?”

Others who told the same story indicated that this is a common problem among mothers.

”Yes, but because my partner is a bloke, he can dress however he wants when he has the baby and no one will bat an eyelid.”

”I get this at 34,” someone else added.

”Yes andamp; that’s why I continue to look rough when I go out, don’t want anyone to chat to me,” one mother wrote.

”I’m a 26-year-old mother of a 4-month-old son.

‘I honestly couldn’t care less,’ said one user.

”It’s really sad that people make such harsh judgments.”

