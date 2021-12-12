“I’m about to upset a lot of people,” Whitney Williams of “Big Brother” defends the OnlyFans account.

Whitney Williams had a promising start to Big Brother 23 when she was named captain of the Aces and was able to select her own team.

Her game, however, has deteriorated since then, as she has been unable to form genuine alliances, and the 30-year-old has been eliminated prior to the jury’s decision.

Her decision to join OnlyFans was recently announced, and she defended her decision.

Whitney Williams, a 30-year-old makeup artist, publicly announced her decision to join OnlyFans, a content subscription-based platform, a few months after Big Brother 23 ended.

The Oregon-based reality star admitted she would “upset a lot of people” with her upcoming announcement, using a backshot of her sitting in a kitchen.

Whitney explained that joining the platform allowed her to leave a job where she worked more than 60 hours a week and buy a “real home” relatively quickly.

Whitney Williams Addresses Sandy Hook and Derek X’s Controversial Comments on ‘Big Brother 23’

She went on to say that she understands the “stigma” surrounding OnlyFans, but that it has been “empowering” for her to show a side of herself that she usually keeps hidden.

Finally, the 30-year-old single mother of two boys asked her followers not to comment on how her decision will affect her children because she believes her sons will “appreciate” how it will allow her to provide for them and spend more time with them.

“You know what to do,” she said, “unfollow or find my link in my bio.”

In September, she added new items to her Amazon Wish List.

She created the account in the year 2021, implying that she did so shortly after returning home from Big Brother 23.

Janelle Pierzina, a fan favorite, backed her decision, saying, “Get that money, girl! Who cares what people think!” Elena Davies, who appeared in Season 17, agreed, writing, “We love to see it!”

“Women need to stop justifying why they do things and just live to make yourself and your babies happy,” BB18 and The Challenge star Natalie Negrotti advised her.

Whitney agreed, but admitted that she was still concerned about what other people thought, despite her belief that she had made the best decision for her family.

Season 20’s Kaitlin Herman, who appears to have an account as well, agreed with her, and Rachel Swindler said she “admired” the BB23 star for her decision.

