‘I’m Absolutely a Total Criminal and a Thief,’ Stevie Nicks claimed she stole from Tom Petty’s song.

Tom Petty was essentially begged by Stevie Nicks to be her friend.

Petty gave up trying to persuade her to leave.

Nicks and Petty collaborated on “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” after those strange beginnings, while Nicks worked on her solo debut, Bella Donna, and Petty continued to work with his band The Heartbreakers.

Nicks, on the other hand, was always nearby.

Petty and she shared a producer and a recording studio because she’d become a part of his life.

Nicks and Petty used to hang out when they weren’t recording.

So it was only a matter of time before one of them–accidentally or not–stealed a song from the other.

Nicks admitted in a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone that she accidentally stole Petty’s song “Ooh My Love” for 1989’s The Other Side of the Mirror.

Nicks explained, “I accidently stole that from Tom Petty!”

“One night at Tom’s, I picked up the wrong cassette, a tape of Mike Campbell’s instrumental demos.”

Tom would receive them first, and Mike would send the ones he didn’t want to me.

I accidentally brought a cassette home one night, thinking it was mine, but it was Tom’s.

“It simply said, ’24 Demos from Mike Campbell.’ It included the song that inspired ‘Ooh My Love,’ which became Tom’s ‘Runaway Train.’

I took it into Fleetwood Mac and sang over it with my lyrics.

We began to record.

I was so taken with it that I dialed Tom’s number and said, ‘Listen to this!’ What an idiot, right? Let’s play him the song you stole over the phone!

“On the other end of the phone, Tom just starts screaming at me.”

‘How stupid are you, Stevie?’ I realized the next day, so I had to go in and tell Fleetwood Mac, ‘Guess what, we can’t do this song.’ ‘Why can’t we do it?’ ‘Because I stole it from Tom Petty, and I’m an absolute criminal and thief.’

“Being friends with other songwriters has its ups and downs.

As a result, we deleted it.

Then, years later, I sat down at the piano and attempted to remember it.

Of course, I don’t know nearly as many chords as Mike Campbell does, so I wrote ‘Oooh My Love’ on the piano: ‘In the shadow of the castle walls…’

“All I remembered was that enchanted melody from afar.”

