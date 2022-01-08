I’m addicted to being pregnant – I’m hoping to have my tenth child, but I’m not planning on keeping it.

I’m addicted to being pregnant and want to have a tenth child, but I don’t want to keep it.

As she prepares to have her tenth child, a SURROGATE mother who claims she’s ‘addicted’ to pregnancy has described the joy of assisting childless couples in having their own children.

Laura McCarthy, 33, is the mother of four children and has given birth to five more babies on behalf of couples who have been unable to have children of their own.

She gave birth to her first surrogate baby, a girl, 11 years ago and surrogate twins, a boy and a girl, for another family eight months ago.

Each of Laura’s surrogate pregnancies was achieved through IVF (in vitro fertilization), in which the intended parents’ egg and sperm were combined to create an embryo, which was then implanted into her womb.

According to her, this means that none of the children are genetically hers.

“I love being a mum; it’s the best job in the world,” the single mother from Bradley, Huddersfield, said.

She also wants to “put an end to surrogacy’s misconceptions.”

Laura recently lost over five stone with Slimming World in order to continue having surrogate babies for those who are in desperate need of a child.

“I couldn’t risk a tenth baby while being so overweight because of the associated risk factors,” she says.

Laura, who now weighs 11 stone, has always wanted to be a mother and has often wished for one.

People who want to start a family but are unable to do so naturally.

After watching a TV show and having her first two children, she decided to become a surrogate mother.

“I realized how fortunate I was to have that unconditional love, and I reasoned that why not help others?”

“I wanted other people to be able to love their children unconditionally.”

She gets to know each family ahead of time and maintains contact with them afterward.

When the children are old enough to comprehend, they are given more details about their birth.

“Once they’re old enough, they’ll know who I am and how they came to be in my stomach.”

She plans to have a surrogate baby for a single man using a donated egg in the near future, though she claims she hasn’t gotten pregnant yet.

She’s happy to share her personal experiences in order to promote surrogacy and dispel some myths.

Surrogate mothers, she believes, become overly attached to their newborn babies, which is a common misunderstanding.

“A lot of people think I’d be attached to…

