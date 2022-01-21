I’m Adele’s biggest fan, and every concert I’ve attempted to attend has been canceled… I’ve even been duped into purchasing fake tickets.

I’m Adele’s biggest fan, and every show I’ve attempted to attend has been canceled… I was even duped into purchasing fake tickets.

If you haven’t heard, Adele has just announced the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency, which was set to begin less than 24 hours ago.

The 33-year-old British pop star shared a tearful video on Instagram explaining why the highly-anticipated concerts will not take place, claiming that she and her team “ran out of time” due to “delays and Covid.”

Adele has been left heartbroken, but there is one woman who is even more so.

Eleni, an Adele superfan, took to TikTok to express her dismay after Adele canceled yet another show for which she had purchased tickets.

Eleni had purchased tickets to see Adele at Madison Square Garden, but quickly realized she had purchased counterfeit tickets.

She had tickets to see Adele in both London and Las Vegas, but both concerts were canceled after she traveled to each location.

Eleni is clearly upset and annoyed, and she took to TikTok to express her feelings.

Eleni is currently in Vegas, where the show was supposed to take place.

“I’M NOT MAD AT ADELE, I JUST WANT TO GIVE HER THESE SHIRTS AND DRINK WHISPERING ANGEL TOGETHER,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

“I bought Adele tickets at Madison Square Garden, but they were fake tickets,” she explained.

“However, no one felt sorry for me because I bought them on Craigslist, so it was entirely my fault.”

“So I bought tickets to her London show and flew there.”

“These weren’t just any tickets; they were golden circle tickets.”

“She also canceled her appearance.”

“Don’t get me wrong: I risked my life flying to London on a cardboard plane called Wow Airlines, which is now defunct.”

“The only thing that wowed me was the plane’s ability to fly.”

Eleni was looking forward to Adele’s Las Vegas concert after one set of fake tickets and one cancelled show.

That, however, did not go according to plan.

“Flash forward to 2022, when my brother surprised me with Adele tickets to the Vegas residency,” she continued.

“I’m in Vegas right now, and Adele has yet again canceled her show!”

“It’s because I bought the shirts,” says the narrator.

Eleni’s video was only uploaded nine hours ago, but it already has 2.7 million views.

It currently has 553.9k likes, 4,656 comments, and 8,067 shares on Facebook.

Many TikTok users found Eleni’s video amusing and expressed their displeasure in the comments section, with many making light of the situation.

“Why is Adele avoiding you omg,” one person speculated.

“I’m starting to think Adele isn’t that into you bestie,” another added.

B..

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.