I’m allergic to sex, and it causes me to break out in hives and make it difficult for me to walk… but I’ve finally found a way to overcome it.

I’m allergic to sex, and it causes me to break out in hives and make it difficult for me to walk… but I’ve found a way to overcome it.

A WOMAN FOUND OUT she was allergic to condoms after breaking out in hives after sex, but it doesn’t keep her out of the bedroom any longer.

Bryanna Alexis, 26, had no idea what was wrong when she developed a rash and swelling after her first condom sex.

She continued to use condoms after the irritation and swelling subsided, but she frequently found that they caused her pain and discomfort.

Bryanna didn’t realize it was the condoms that were causing the problem until she was 21, when she discovered she had a latex allergy.

She can now use non-latex alternatives, allowing her to have a more enjoyable sex life.

“All my friends were telling me how great sex was for them and I couldn’t relate,” Bryanna, a model and sex coach student from Austin, Texas, said.

“However, after my first sex with a condom, I was in so much pain that I couldn’t walk properly.”

“I was completely swollen and red.”

“I’d be uncomfortable for the rest of my life.”

“However, now that I know I can just use alternatives, it’s fantastic.”

Bryanna was only 18 years old when her first sexual encounter landed her in the hospital.

She explained, “I went to the hospital because I was so worried.”

“However, by the time I was seen, my hives had cleared up, so I went home and had myself tested for STDs.”

However, the swelling persisted, and she was unable to have sex for three days.

Bryanna began dating again after breaking up with her boyfriend, and she began to notice a link between when sex felt good and when she was in pain.

I was in so much pain after having sex for the first time with a condom that I couldn’t walk properly.

“I began looking at the condom packets,” she explained.

“I realized it was the latex ones that hurt.”

She now only uses non-latex condoms since discovering her allergy.

Bryanna explained, “I now carry my own condoms.”

“Not everyone owns ones that aren’t made of latex.”

Bryanna opts for rubber-based alternatives.

I began by looking through the condom packets.

It was only later that I realized it was the latex ones that were bothering me.

“They’re more expensive, and they’re very thin, so they’re more likely to break,” she explained.

“However, I’ve never had a problem.

“It’s funny how once a man dashed out the door to get some non-latex condoms.”

Bryanna wants to encourage others to seek medical attention if they suspect something is wrong.

“It’s… it’s… it’s… it’s… it

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

After having sex for the first time with a condom I was in so much pain I couldn’t walk properly. Bryanna Alexis