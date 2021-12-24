I’m an 11-year-old pregnant mother who homeschools all of her children and drives them around in a school bus.

I’m a pregnant mother of eleven who homeschools all of her children and drives them around in a school bus.

Veronica Merritt, 36, transformed an old school bus into a family vehicle for around (dollar)3,000.

Victoria, 21, Andrew, 17, Adam 15, Mara, 14, Dash 12, Darla 11, Marvelous eight, Martalya six, Amelia five, Delilah three, and Donovan two are the New Yorker’s children.

The Sun reported that Veronica homeschools her children.

“It’s usually pretty laid back because we can do a lot of it from YouTube videos,” the mother explained.

“We practice math and reading, but it’s a little more difficult with subjects like history because you never know what’s true and what’s not.”

“I never know if I’m lying to the kids,” she joked.

Victoria, Veronica’s eldest daughter, had a “bad experience” at public school, according to Veronica.

“She went to public school for a short time, but she had such a terrible time with it,” the 36-year-old said.

“She’s the main reason I wouldn’t send my other children to public school.”

Users on TikTok have been enthralled by a video in which the supermom explains how she transports her children.

“Please let there be a normal field trip,” Dash says in the video, as his siblings jump on top of him.

“I’m looking for one,” one user said.

I have seven children, and our suburban home is no longer adequate.”

“Love,” one person simply said.

“Cool bus,” a third TikToker said.

My uncle gave a school bus a makeover with beds, kitchens, and other items, but there were only five students, so it was more difficult to do a makeover for twelve.”

The mother revealed that she color-codes her children’s clothing and personal belongings.

“I’m very particular about their clothing,” she explained.

Their outfits are a good match for their personalities and colors.”

Veronica also expressed her excitement for Christmas, stating that she enjoys shopping for her numerous children.

“I’m really looking forward to Christmas,” she expressed her excitement.

I make every effort to provide them with everything they desire, and then some.

“I’m a stickler for detail.

I don’t believe in giving generic gifts.

Even if I didn’t wrap the gifts, everyone would know who they were for because I choose items that reflect their personalities.

“I don’t just make nonsense presents.”

Veronica estimates that she spends around (dollar)700 per teenager and a “few hundred” on the younger children, but admits that she used to shop ahead of time when they were younger.

