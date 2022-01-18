I’m an 18-year-old stay-at-home wife who gets chastised for being lazy, but I don’t mind because I enjoy sleeping in the afternoon.

I’m an 18-year-old stay-at-home wife who gets chastised for being lazy, but I don’t mind because I enjoy napping in the afternoon.

If you’re anything like us, you were probably partying nonstop, trying to figure out your first job, and navigating your rocky love life when you were 18.

Clara Bell’s life, on the other hand, could not be more dissimilar.

After only two WEEKS of dating, the Kentucky teen married her boyfriend Trey last year and now considers herself a stay-at-home wife.

Trey has not revealed what he does for a living, but the 20-year-old revealed on their shared TikTok page that he supports them by working 12-hour shifts.

“When you work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and she gets up at 3 p.m., goes to TJ Maxx, does her makeup, and complains that SHE’S tired,” he joked.

Clara went viral earlier this year after posting a video of a typical “day in her life,” which included being woken up by their three cats as Trey left for work.

“He leaves fairly early, and I made the bed… well, I tried to make the bed, but Oswald was in the bed,” she explained.

Clara then dressed up, put on makeup, and hopped in her Jeep to go shopping for home goods at TJ Maxx.

She continued, “I was looking for wall art but couldn’t find anything I liked.”

“After that, I went to Aldi to get some groceries because we were getting low.”

“I was exhausted from those two stores when I got home, so I needed to unwind with some non-alcoholic wine and take a nap.”

Clara claims she slept for “about three hours” after turning on Netflix and cuddled the cats when she awoke.

When she regained consciousness, the TikTok star, who has 275,000 followers, made burgers for herself and Trey, but she ate hers before he returned home.

She finished the day by doing a load of laundry and putting the clean clothes away.

During that time, we spent every day together and got married on the same day Trey proposed the idea – we eloped!

“My job title can also be stay-on-TikTok wife because that’s also my job,” she captioned the video.

The video sparked heated debate in the comments section, with some claiming she was “living the dream” while others describing it as a “nightmare.”

“This girl understands,” said one.

She was successful in her endeavor.

She was the one who completed the task.

She’s living all of our fantasies.”

Another commented, “I love how realistic it is.”

“I’m tired of going to two stores and then having to put everything away…

