I’m an artist, and I spend every day painting trippy designs on my walls – it’s a one-of-a-kind project that I may never finish.

A 26-YEAR-OLD LATINA WOMAN is attempting to transform her entire home into a work of art – her own.

She claims she paints a new spot in her house every day and is unsure if she will ever finish her vision.

Her father was a well-known Cajun artist, so Charli Kim Cooper grew up surrounded by it.

Despite the fact that Charli credits her father for teaching her the majority of what she knows, she paints with her own brushstrokes.

She creates vibrant psychedelic-inspired murals with intricate designs and every color of the rainbow instead of studying Cajun art.

While the artist keeps a “fairly busy” schedule of art commissions (which range from (dollar)75 to (dollar)100, though she claims her prices are rising), her true happiness is found within the walls of the home she shares with her fiancé.

She claimed to work on a new area of her three-bedroom, three-bathroom home every day, and the walls are certainly full.

“When my fiancé’s mother and brother moved out, I got the idea to paint my house,” she explained.

“I wanted the space to feel new and exciting.

“I wanted to make a difference.”

“I suffer from depression and anxiety, so painting and being surrounded by color both help me,” she continued.

Her projects range in length and size, but her favorite “so far” is a one-of-a-kind bathroom mural.

“I worked on it for two weeks straight, every day.”

“It’s special to me because it was my first mural,” she said.

The bathroom was inspired by late artist Lil Peep, and she expressed her hope that the rapper “would’ve liked it” in an Instagram post showcasing her work.

While no one knows if Lil Peep would have liked Charli’s otherworldly designs, there has been a lot of positive feedback.

Her fiancé’s mother, who left in 2020, adores what she’s done with her old home.

Her Facebook art page has also received a lot of attention.

One post showcasing Charli’s bright and bold kitchen received over 5,000 shares and numerous compliments.

One supporter exclaimed, “I want a colorful house like this!”

“You’re a gifted artist, and I admire your inventiveness!”

Another fan commented, “If I lived alone, my house would look like this as well!”

“You’re having way too much fun in your life,” a third supporter said.

According to Charli, it has been suggested that the house be used as an Airbnb in the future because of its uniqueness…

