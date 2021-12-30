I’m an astrologer, and here’s how to make a lot of money in 2022 based on your star sign.

I’m an astrologer, and here’s how to make a lot of money in 2022 based on your zodiac sign.

An astrologer has revealed the best ways for each star sign to profit from their finances in 2022, as well as which signs are likely to prosper.

Inbaal Honigman, 47, from Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, studies astrology for a living and has discovered that the year 2022 will be full of opportunities – but not everyone will prosper.

The astrologer has revealed the key dates for each sign to keep an eye on, whether it means taking on new financial ventures or staying away from any major decisions.

ARIES is the first sign of the zodiac

It’s tempting to go all out when you’re born under the sign of the ram, but the astrologer advises against it.

“You feel this sense of dissonance throughout the year,” Inbaal explained to Jam Press.

“You’re a quick thinker who is usually way ahead of the curve, always leaping ahead in your fearless manner.

“You’ve quit jobs you didn’t like, cashed investments you thought were bad bets, and you’d relocate to another country in an instant.”

“Does it matter if you’re always right? Who cares! But this year is different – Aries takes things slowly, so don’t jump between investments and businesses.”

“Take it easy on yourself and stick to safe investments.”

June is a little easier, and July is a little more prosperous, but keep things consistent overall.”

TAURIC

Taureans are cautious with their money, and a lucky streak at the start of the year will reward them.

“When it comes to personal finances, Taureans are wise and organized,” Inbaal said.

“When it comes to your financial strategy, January and February are delightfully lucky for you – your calculated bets pay off, and your unseen partners help you make the numbers work in your favor.

“Then, for personal victories, the first three weeks of June are critical, so put your five-year plan together and make big decisions for your entire family.”

“Location, education, memberships, and investments – the long-term strategies implemented will benefit you for many years to come.”

“An offer comes at the end of the year, after December 11th, that you can’t refuse…”

GEMINI GEMINI GEMINI GEMINI

“Your biggest gifts have to do with charming the birds off the trees… not necessarily playing the stock market,” according to the astrologer for Geminis.

“So put your natural talent to good use and use your gift of gab to land new jobs and business partners.”

“The most difficult times are when Mercury is retrograde, when the planet appears to be moving backwards in space.

“It’s…

