I’m an estate agent, and if a property you’re considering always smells ‘clean’ and like bleach, it could be a red flag.

A REAL ESTATE AGENT has revealed the TERRIFYING incident that has made her suspicious whenever she smells bleach in a house that is for sale.

When the woman from the United States went to see the house, she assumed the owner was cleaning and that’s why she smelled bleach, but the reality was much worse.

The woman said she first noticed the smell while bringing potential buyers to the house on her TikTok platform.

“I was showing buyers this house that they wanted to see,” she wrote on Instagram, using the handle @capecchiandco. “We knew the seller was going to be present because she was not going to leave the house.”

“It’s not typical, but it’s her house, and she can do as she pleases.”

So we get there and she says, ‘Come in.’ We open the door and it’s really dark inside, and the smoke smell hits you right away, but there was also a strong chlorine scent,” she explained.

The estate agent and potential buyers simply assumed the owner wanted to clean up something and continued their tour of the house.

“We go to her garage, and she has all of her pets in the car in the garage,” she explained, “and there are quite a few of them because you can hear them.”

“So we get the house under contract, and during the inspection period, quite a few things are uncovered,” he continues.

We had a difficult time negotiating with her (the owner); she was extremely difficult to deal with.

The estate agent said she got to the point of the final walk-through and noticed the same strong chlorine odor every time she visited the home with the buyers.

“I’m not sure what she’s trying to hide here, but you don’t know what you don’t know.”

In any case, it comes to a close, and my clients are ecstatic.

They arrive on the first day, ready to start remodeling,” she explained.

“They start pulling up some of the floors,” he continues, “so you might want to hold on to your stomach for this one.”

The couple discovered the floors were full of the urine of the previous owner’s pets when they lifted them up, according to the estate agent.

“There’s so much animal urine on the subfloors that they’re about to puke.”

Not only did they have to throw out all the floors, subfloors, and trim, but it was also…

