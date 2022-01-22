I’m an esthetician, and you’ve been doing your skincare routine incorrectly… here’s why.

I’m an esthetician, and I think you’ve been doing your skincare routine incorrectly… here’s why.

IF YOU CARE ABOUT YOUR SKIN, you probably do it at the end of the day, when you’re getting ready for bed, right?

We have some exciting news for you…

It turns out that you shouldn’t do your skincare routine right before bed, but rather at least 1-2 hours ahead of time.

Gin Amber, an esthetician with 51.6k TikTok followers, has revealed the skincare mistake we’ve all been making.

‘Simple skin care tip that not many of us know and do,’ she captioned her video on Instagram.

‘Were you aware of it?’

“One skincare tip that can completely transform your life,” she said.

“Apply your skincare one or two hours before going to bed, or your expensive skincare will end up on your pillowcase.”

If you do your skincare routine right before bed, your expensive skincare products will not only end up on your pillow, but they will also fail to absorb properly into your skin.

Gin’s video has racked up over 60k views in a short period of time, indicating that it has piqued people’s interest.

There are 1,629 likes, 76 comments, and 24 shares on the post.

“It makes total sense! I did it right before, so now I’m doing it earlier… thank you for the tip!” one person said.

“Yup, this is so true,” said another.

This was my mistake, but I’ll never do it again.”

“I found out and my hair was all greasy..” said a third.

So I take care of my skin a few hours before going to bed.”

“Some experts suggest that the best time for your night-time skincare routine is right before going to bed,” Skinkraft experts said.

However, you might find that your pillow has more moisturizer than your face.

It takes at least 10-20 minutes for products to absorb properly into the skin.

“As a result, as soon as you get home, you should use makeup remover.”

After that, thoroughly cleanse your face.

After that, apply your serum, toner, eye gel, and moisturizer at regular intervals between chores and dinner.

“By doing so, you can ensure a complete skincare routine and give your skin all the nourishment it needs at night.”

