I’m an expert on what your favorite color knickers say about you, and ladies, never wear green.

I’m an expert on what your favorite colored knickers say about you, and ladies, never wear green.

THE POWER OF THE PERFECT UNDERWEAR SET is undeniable, but the color you choose says a lot about you.

We reveal the true meaning of your favorite coloured knickers, whether it’s sultry red or basic black.

Barbara Santini, a psychologist and sex and relationship adviser, explains that different colors can evoke different emotions.

She tells Fabulous, “Colours are a big nonverbal communication form in mood-setting.”

“A particular color can reveal more about your personality, mood, emotions, and feelings.”

Black knickers, for example, denote an “assassinate and self-assured personality.”

“Black underwear is common and one of the basic pieces in most wardrobes,” she continued, “but it creates a hot and almost seductive atmosphere.”

Purple is a popular choice, according to Tatyana Dyachenko, a sex blogger and relationship advisor atdimepiecela.com.

“Purple is one of the most popular underwear colors and the color of the year 2022,” she says.

“Purple has long been associated with royalty and wealth.

It’s pricey and naturally scarce.

Purple underwear, on the other hand, has a romantic and feminine vibe to it.

“If you like them, you might have a highly prized palate.”

“It connotes royalty, elegance, and romance, making it an ideal setting for a date night.”

We’ll explain what your knicker color means and which ones you should avoid in this article.

Barbara and Tatyana both agree that black underwear is a “classic,” and nothing says “elegant, chic, and sophisticated” like this moody color.

“Choose a silky all black slip or black lace [number]when you want to communicate a little mystery and show that you’re the one with all the power,” they advise.

According to experts, it’s the most obvious color for expressing passion, attractiveness, fieryness, and intensity.

Red underwear, like red lipstick, is thought to elicit intense excitement and desire, according to sex advisors.

With a sultry scarlet number, you can’t go wrong.

According to the experts, wearing pink bras and knickers indicates that you are “soft and sweet.”

“Pink whispers where red screams,” they say.

“Pink represents tenderness and a light heart.

“Soft pink is feminine, youthful, and innocent,” she continues.

“An all-black outfit is made a little more fun with intense hot pinks and fuchsias.”

According to the experts, blue underwear is less popular than red or black, but when worn correctly, it communicates something that no other color can.

“Blue has been associated with loyalty since the Middle Ages.”

Wear cool, calm, and relaxed blue if you want to show that your affection is solely for them.”

