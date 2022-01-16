I’m an interior designer, and I’ll show you how to redecorate any room in less than an hour and for a reasonable price.

I’m an interior designer, and I’ll show you how to redecorate any room in less than an hour and for a fraction of the cost.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO REDECORATE YOUR HOUSE BUT ARE TOO TIRED?

In just one hour, an interior designer has revealed how to completely transform any room.

According to Kane Hughes of MyJobQuote, you can drastically improve the look of a room without spending hours updating the décor and furnishings.

Here are his top tips for redecorating any room in less than an hour…

Curtain poles placed strategically can give the appearance of a much larger room with more windows.

Install an extra-long curtain rod at least two to four inches below the ceiling to avoid hitting the rod or hardware.

This will fool the mind into believing that a portion of your wall is actually made of glass.

Then add floor-length curtains.

Curtains with bold edging, whether striped or solid-colored, will give the impression of more height.

Avoid curtains with large motifs and heavy patterns, as they will make your room appear smaller.

Even when placed on top of carpeting, a rug can help make a room look finished and spacious.

Place your rug at the foot of your bed and only have half of the bed on it to give the illusion of more space in a room.

You can also apply this technique to other pieces of furniture by placing only the front or back legs on the rug.

Have you kept your furniture in the same spot since you relocated?

When you can work with what you already have, there’s no need to spend thousands of dollars on new furniture.

Not every piece of furniture needs to be pressed against a wall or blocked from view; in fact, they don’t even have to be in the same room.

Consider the function of each piece of furniture before deciding where to put larger items.

Then play around with angles to create a smooth path for your eyes to follow around a room.

Instead of wasting hours planning it, get up and do it.

Large mirrors make excellent focal points and are ideal for last-minute decorating.

Unlike wall art, you won’t have to spend hours deciding which mirror will complement your space’s aesthetic and where it should be placed.

Large mirrors are best hung in the center of a wall and look great in almost any room.

They’re especially good in small spaces because they add depth and make a small space feel less claustrophobic.

When was the last time you paid attention to your lampshade and the light it casts across the room?

Never, most likely.

Lampshades, on the other hand,

