I’m an interior designer, and these are the three things you should get rid of right now to declutter your home and revamp your storage.

I’m an interior designer, and these are the three things you should get rid of right away to declutter your home and revamp your storage.

Everyday Grace Designs’ Lindsey took to TikTok to share “three things you can remove from your home today,” as well as the fact that “less stuff means less time cleaning.”

First and foremost, she suggests getting rid of “tupperware without a lid.”

Next, Lindsey recommends going through your towels and discarding any that are frayed or that you dislike.

Finally, she recommends tossing out all of your instruction manuals, claiming that “everything can be found online.”

Fans of home decor were quick to comment on the video, pointing out that old towels can be put to other uses rather than being thrown away.

One user wrote, “Towelssheetsblankets – see if your local animal shelter can use!”

“Cut up old towels and use as rags!” someone else suggested.

“I save the frayed towels for spills or leaks,” a third person wrote.

“Some manuals have the warranty information and numbers in them, just make sure you’re not throwing that away,” someone else wrote.

Others praised Lindsey for coming up with a way to help with storage without having to spend money.

“See, this is a simple, no-cost, no-time solution that a lot of people are looking for,” one user said.

Another person wrote, “Thank you for reminding me!”

