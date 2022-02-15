I’m an interior designer, and these lighting hacks will instantly elevate the value of your home.

These lighting hacks, which I developed as an interior designer, will instantly make your home feel more expensive.

HOUSEHOLDERS are always looking for new and simple ways to improve their homes on a budget, whether they’re putting their house on the market or just want to make minor changes.

This luxurious look can be achieved, according to US interior designer Anni Vanderbeek, by simply selecting the appropriate lighting.

The savvy homeowner took to TikTok to share a series of hacks that will make your home appear more expensive.

She explains, “I got these LED light strips from Amazon and put them under my giant mirror and under my kitchen cabinets for added ambience.”

“I also got these little spotlights from Amazon and placed them behind every plant base and in every dark corner,” says the author.

The rooms in Anni’s house look instantly more chic and expensive, and social media users agreed.

One exclaimed, “The plant lights… genius,” while another exclaimed, “Soooo pretty.”

“Thank you for sharing your knowledge.”

“Lighting is EVERYTHING,” said a third.

“I love this so much,” one person said, “but do you have to go around individually turning each one on?”

“No! I have them all connected to smart plugs and they’re all controlled by Alexa!” Anni replied.

