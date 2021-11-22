I’m an interiors expert; with my top picks, including a simple £4 pen hack, you can transform your boring home for under tenner.

I’m an interiors expert; with my top picks, including an easy £4 pen hack, you can transform your boring home for under a tenner.

MAKE YOUR HOME A HOME WITHOUT RISKING YOUR DEPOSIT OR SAVINGS.

Whinnie Williams and Tyler West of BBC Three’s Flat Out Fabulous have a number of quick-fix ideas for transforming your interiors, ranging from modernizing your bathroom with a pen to making white goods look kitsch.

The pair tell Siobhan O’Connor how to dress your home for less in advance of the second series debuting on iPlayer on Thursday.

FISH-HOOK AND CURTAIN-COVER WASHING MACHINE, £4: If you have bulky white goods in your kitchen that are an eyesore, apply hooks on both sides, grab some fish wire, and cover with a cute, patterned net curtain, both available on Amazon for £4.

“This is a great way to make it look kitsch while also making the kitchen appear tidier,” Whinnie says.

MDF CUPBOARD DOORS, £2–10: Cupboard doors and handles are always easy to replace.

“I couldn’t find the colored doors I wanted in my house, so I just had MDF cut and painted any color I wanted,” Whinnie explains.

“eBay has a lot of great options,” Tyler adds.

People will rip apart 1960s kitchens and sell them on eBay – just avoid searching for “vintage” because they’ll be overpriced.

Look for old doors; you might be able to get them for a couple of pounds.”

STICKY SHEETS, £5.97: Self-adhesive paper can be used to cover countertops quickly and easily.

Faux marble worktops are available that look exactly like the real thing.

TABLE DRESSING: Using fabrics and soft furnishings, you can give your table a makeover.

“Drape the table to divert the eye,” Whinnie advises.

Use leftover fabrics, such as a scarf for a table runner and ribbon for decoration – use this to tie cutlery and crockery together as well, for a more upscale look.

“Perfect for tablescapes at Christmas.”

DYE DUST SHEETS, £3.99: Repurpose old sheets by soaking them in dye and washing them.

“This is a quick and easy way to turn them into curtains and it costs next to nothing – you probably have dust sheets up in the loft,” Whinnie says.

A stained carpet can ruin a room, but replacing it is expensive.

“Learn to mask what you don’t like,” Tyler advises.

“Rugs are lifesavers when it comes to making a dingy carpet disappear.

“Use a single long one or a few small ones.”

COMMAND STRIPS, £3.28: If you can’t use nails to hang pictures, Tyler suggests command strips.

FELT-TIP TILES, £4: Get creative with the bathroom walls and color them in.

“A hotel I visited the other day had boring white tiles but bright-blue grout that looked so cool and chic,” Whinnie says.

“By…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.