‘I’m appalled that Britain has come to think of itself as superior,’ Michael Morpurgo says.

The author talks to Kasia Delgado about why there are still lessons to be learned from the First World War in 2022, his concerns about British jingoism, and the government’s response to refugees as Private Peaceful takes the stage.

Michael Morpurgo recently had one of his most memorable evenings.

The 78-year-old author was on stage at Chichester Festival for the first time since the pandemic, narrating his book The Mozart Question with an actor, a violinist, and an ensemble, and had been worried about how many people would show up.

“There was an extraordinary amount of focus and intensity in the room.”

It was unlike anything I’d ever experienced before.

We were all relieved to be out in public again, acting like humans.

Following that, I was deeply moved.”

Throughout the pandemic, the bestselling novelist and former Children’s Laureate has been tucked away in his cottage in Okehampton, Devon, with his wife Clare, where they have lived for over 47 years.

He’s now venturing back out, talking warmly and gently about this Saturday’s opening of Simon Reade’s adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s 2003 novel Private Peaceful at Nottingham Playhouse, before heading out on a regional tour.

“That feeling of being in a theatre with other people again is wonderful,” he says over the phone from his home, where he likes to write while propped up by pillows in bed.

“I believe we’ll get that reaction from Private Peaceful.

That’s my hope.

Since Covid, it’s been extremely difficult for theatres to re-enter the market, and audiences’ confidence is still low,” he says.

“It will take some time.”

The award-winning novel, which is taught in English and history classes in schools, depicts the futility of the First World War and the injustice of soldiers being executed by firing squad on the – often false – grounds of desertion or cowardice through the eyes of young soldier Tommo.

Private Peaceful is one of Morpurgo’s favorite books, partly because of how close he feels to its history, among the more than 100 he’s written, including the literary and stage hit War Horse.

After visiting a museum in Ypres and reading letters informing mothers that their children had been killed in battle, he felt compelled to write the story.

