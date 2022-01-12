‘I’m Attracted to People,’ says Ava Phillippe of her sexuality and dating preferences.

‘I’m Attracted to People,’ Ava Phillippe says of her sexuality and dating preferences.

During a fan Q&A, Ava Phillippe didn’t hide her sexuality or dating preferences.

On Monday, January 10, a fan asked, “Do u like boys or girls?” and the 22-year-old actress opened up about her love life.

“I’m attracted to… people!” Phillippe said in an Instagram Story “Ask Me Anything” question.

After going public with boyfriend Owen Mahoney in June 2019, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s oldest child has kept her dating life somewhat private. The exes also share 18-year-old son Deacon.

When the University of California, Berkeley students first started posting photos together, some fans compared Ava’s boyfriend to her father, causing a stir.

Ava’s fans are still commenting on how much her boyfriend looks like the Shooter star, 47, as a young man, and how she looks like the Big Little Lies alum, 45, a year later.

One fan commented on Ava’s August 2021 photo of the couple at a San Francisco Giants game, “Can you say Reese and Ryan 2.0 legit.”

“They should remake Cruel Intentions with these two,” said another.

During an interview in November 2021, Witherspoon, who divorced Ryan in 2006 after a seven-year marriage, discussed how her daughter feels about being compared to her.

In the December issue of InStyle, the Legally Blonde actress said, “She really rolls with it.”

“I’m sure it’s not easy emulating your mother’s features.

We have a lot of conversations with Zoe Kravitz.

Because she and her mother, [Lisa Bonet], are almost identical twins, whenever Ava is frustrated, I tell her, ‘Call Zo, text Zo, she knows what to talk about.’

While she believes her life would be “very” different if her parents weren’t famous, Ava told her Instagram followers earlier this month that she “wouldn’t change a thing” about her childhood.

“The good and the bad all contributed to who I am today and provided me with so many incredible opportunities,” the model wrote on her Instagram Story on January 6.

In addition to coparenting their two children, Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth have a 9-year-old son, Tennessee, whom she married in 2011.

Ryan has a 10-year-old daughter named Kai with his ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

