‘I’m Barely in My Own Body,’ Khloé Kardashian Seemingly Breaks Silence on Tristan Thompson Scandal

‘I’m Barely in My Own Body,’ Khloé Kardashian Appears to Break Silence on Tristan Thompson Scandal

Since her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson allegedly fathered a child while they were together, Khloé Kardashian has been in the news.

The reality star, on the other hand, has recently made headlines for her own actions.

Kardashian received backlash for allegedly shading Halle Berry at the People’s Choice Awards.

She has now responded to those allegations and appears to have addressed Thompson’s situation.

At the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, Berry received the People’s Icon Award.

When the camera panned to Kardashian during her acceptance speech, some viewers mistook her for a dismissive figure.

Later, Kardashian responded to those who thought she was slamming Berry.

“That was a disappointing expression on my face.”

“Halle Berry is a force to be reckoned with,” she said on Twitter.

“Absolutely gorgeous and unbelievably talented.”

She then appeared to address the Thompson scandal.

“To be honest,” she continued, “I’m barely in my own body right now.”

“Please don’t read anything into it.”

Also, don’t rip me apart because you made an assumption.”

Thompson may have fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, according to recent reports.

In texts to Nichols, Thompson essentially admitted to having relations with her and asked her to drop her paternity suit against him.

According to the texts obtained by HollywoodLife, he wrote, “You understand how I feel.”

“I haven’t changed my feelings in the least.”

I’m not going to be involved in any way.

By the way, if you think having this baby will make you money, you’re mistaken.

“It’s completely incorrect.”

He went on to say that she would be better off dropping the sit.

“You’re aware that after this season, I’ll be retiring,” he continued.

“So, in terms of assistance, it will be whatever is required on a monthly basis for an unemployed person.”

It’ll only cost a couple hundred dollars because it’s Texas.

So, take this 75k I’m offering because you won’t get anything close to that with a child and an unemployed father.”

Despite her appearance at the People’s Choice Awards, Kardashian is said to be struggling.

“Khloé is a little downhearted about Tristan’s new [alleged]baby news, especially as the holidays approach,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“Khloé is always so upbeat, but this had a negative impact on her.

She’s always been a big believer in giving Tristan a lot of chances, and she secretly hoped they’d reunite someday.

There isn’t any hope left, and it’s…

